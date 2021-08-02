Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 733,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

VRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

VRS opened at $19.02 on Monday. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $621.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. Analysts forecast that Verso will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verso by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 22.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

