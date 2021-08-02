Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Reaches $31.57 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $160,533.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,479.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.16 or 0.06639250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.64 or 0.01394735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.81 or 0.00361739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00131432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00595017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00375402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00294965 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,162,822 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

