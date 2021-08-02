Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.09

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 929712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19.
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
