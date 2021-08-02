Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.09

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 929712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $290,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.