Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) vs. Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Financial Comparison

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Japan Tobacco pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.0% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind Systems A/S 5.45% 19.96% 4.77% Japan Tobacco 15.86% 13.03% 6.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Japan Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2 6 7 0 2.33 Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Japan Tobacco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind Systems A/S $16.93 billion 2.20 $873.86 million $0.30 41.02 Japan Tobacco $19.61 billion 1.80 $2.92 billion $0.82 12.12

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vestas Wind Systems A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems A/S beats Japan Tobacco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including tobacco-infused vapor and heated tobacco products, E-Vapor products, etc. under the Ploom, Logic, Ploom TECH, Ploom TECH+, and Ploom S brands. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs in the fields of metabolic, viral infection, and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. Further, the company provides staple food products, such as frozen noodles and okonomiyaki, frozen and packed cooked rice, and frozen baked bread; ambient processed foods; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts and oyster sauce. Japan Tobacco Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

