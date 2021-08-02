VestChain (VEST) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 191.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, VestChain has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. VestChain has a market cap of $4.61 million and $13,343.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00816828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093883 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

