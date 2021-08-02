ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.
Shares of VIAC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.84. 8,805,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,393,252. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $101.97.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
