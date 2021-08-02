ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.84. 8,805,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,393,252. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

