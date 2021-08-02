ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 65.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 75,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.