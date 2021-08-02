Viant Technology Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology’s (NASDAQ:DSP) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Viant Technology had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the expiration of Viant Technology’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

DSP stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 0.84. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,124,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,528,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $23,081,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

