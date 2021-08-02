Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Down 2.7%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.82. Approximately 5,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 400,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,124,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,528,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,081,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.