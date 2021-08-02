VIBE Trading Down 45.3% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $11,624.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00816828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093883 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001762 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.