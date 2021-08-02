Viberate Hits Market Cap of $6.75 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Viberate has a total market cap of $6.75 million and $1.01 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Viberate has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.95 or 0.00807891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00095130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.