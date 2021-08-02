VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 15.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

