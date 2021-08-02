VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.59% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $48,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 143,905 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,690,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $73.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $73.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.