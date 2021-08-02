VideoCoin Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.96 million and approximately $7,182.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8,232.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029349 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00025160 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,989,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

