Vidulum (VDL) Price Down 10.4% This Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $161,912.31 and approximately $409.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004728 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

