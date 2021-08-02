Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Trading Down 0.9%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 200,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 140,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $274.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,328,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 1,069,267 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

