Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Trading Down 0.9%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 200,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 140,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $274.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.48.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,328,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 1,069,267 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.
About Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.
