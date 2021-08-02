VIG Trading Down 26% This Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $708,914.87 and approximately $370.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000835 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,378,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars.

