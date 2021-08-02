Vijay K. Iyengar Sells 4,911 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $78.47. 1,360,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

