Viking Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

VKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $480.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,115,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 360,676 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

