Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.51 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000254 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8,232.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00031422 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

