VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Acumen Capital

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s previous close.

VQS stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.10. 108,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,095. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.10. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.71 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97.

In other VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) news, Director Larry Douglas Taylor bought 3,000 shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.54 per share, with a total value of C$28,630.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 467,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,462,167.44.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

