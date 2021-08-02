Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $429,689.40 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $429,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VIR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.86. 528,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,360. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of -1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.07.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.