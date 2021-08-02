Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $225,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $6,126,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 8.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

SPCE opened at $29.99 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

