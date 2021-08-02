Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price traded up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.37. 373,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,310,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $86,506,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $13,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $10,160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 286,676 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

