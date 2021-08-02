Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Shares Down 0.1%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) shares fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:VGII)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.