Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

