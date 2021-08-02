Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFJ. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,778,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,509. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

