Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ZTR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,062. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6,097.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.