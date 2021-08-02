Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 185,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 16,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 11.8% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 27,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 46,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $246.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.