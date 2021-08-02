Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.9% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Visa were worth $220,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $247.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.80. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $481.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

