Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 6.1% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $7,677,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 63,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,841,342. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Shares of V traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,021. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

