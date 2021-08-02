Visa (V) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Visa (NYSE: V) recently:

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $268.00 to $286.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $283.00 to $288.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $281.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $234.00.

6/6/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $284.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Visa stock opened at $246.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.80. The firm has a market cap of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

