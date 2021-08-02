Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at KeyCorp

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of VSTO opened at $40.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

