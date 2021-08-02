Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.18

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 1285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $692.19 million and a PE ratio of 66.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.