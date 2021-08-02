VITE (VITE) Market Cap Reaches $27.11 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, VITE has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $27.11 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061128 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000202 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,018,650,331 coins and its circulating supply is 486,079,221 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

