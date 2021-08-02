VITE (VITE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.70 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. VITE has a market capitalization of $26.70 million and $3.25 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00061904 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000200 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,018,650,331 coins and its circulating supply is 486,079,221 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

