Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Vivint Smart Home to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. On average, analysts expect Vivint Smart Home to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of VVNT opened at $12.27 on Monday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.