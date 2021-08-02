VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.64. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $153.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.67. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 62.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.