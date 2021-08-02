Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,591 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.