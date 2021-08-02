Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,680 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Air Transport Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,397 shares during the period. Amazon.com Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,326,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of ATSG opened at $24.20 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.