Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,430 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,972,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after buying an additional 138,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after buying an additional 390,473 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

ASB stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

