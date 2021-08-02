Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CS opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 143.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

