Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 148,521 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 603.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Archrock worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Archrock by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 6.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 2.20. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $625,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

