Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,255 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

