Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,422 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

