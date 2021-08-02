Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Jack in the Box worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JACK. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.78.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $108.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.00. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

