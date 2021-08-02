Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $44,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROL. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

