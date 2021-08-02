Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 292.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRWD. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

