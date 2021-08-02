Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Workiva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Workiva by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

WK stock opened at $129.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -138.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.59. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,500 shares of company stock worth $15,130,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

