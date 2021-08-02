Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 169,135 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,510,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

